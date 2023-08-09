Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,661 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,875. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.