Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,157 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 7.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 448,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,694,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $56.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

