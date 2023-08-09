SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.64

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 2109167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

SCPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

SciPlay Trading Up 15.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,800.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 13.6% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $2,763,000. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

