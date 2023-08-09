Scotiabank Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $71.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.57. 16,009,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

