Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.18.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after buying an additional 266,613,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Sealed Air by 4,708.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after buying an additional 1,073,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after buying an additional 846,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

