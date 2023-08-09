Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WWW opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.91 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 40.5% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,250,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

