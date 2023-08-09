Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Read Our Latest Report on Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.4 %
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6351852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.