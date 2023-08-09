Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

TSE:SES opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.23 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6351852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

