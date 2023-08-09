Secure Trust Bank PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of STB stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 590 ($7.54). The stock had a trading volume of 271,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 602.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 662.81. The firm has a market cap of £110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.23, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.92. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($7.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.70).
About Secure Trust Bank
