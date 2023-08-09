Secure Trust Bank PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of STB stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 590 ($7.54). The stock had a trading volume of 271,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 602.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 662.81. The firm has a market cap of £110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.23, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.92. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($7.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.70).

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

