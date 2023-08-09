Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $160.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

NYSE:SRE opened at $144.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sempra’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

