Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1034143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.67 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10441.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,200,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 265,174 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $533.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.59.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

