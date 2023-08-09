ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells $668,968.77 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.33. 939,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.