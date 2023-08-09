Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $71.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $3.40 on Monday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 585,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.08 and a beta of 1.70. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

