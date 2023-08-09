Shell plc (LON:SHEL) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,409.56 ($30.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 505.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,140.50 ($27.35) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,332.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,386.80.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.14) to GBX 2,800 ($35.78) in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.70) to GBX 2,750 ($35.14) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($32.84) to GBX 2,670 ($34.12) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($36.42) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.73) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,958.45 ($37.81).

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.