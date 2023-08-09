Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,385.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.