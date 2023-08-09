SHF (SHFS) to Release Earnings on Monday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SHFS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,514. SHF has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Insider Transactions at SHF

Institutional Trading of SHF

In related news, insider Donald Emmi acquired 141,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,584.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,924.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 290,012 shares of company stock worth $129,175. Company insiders own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SHF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SHF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SHF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SHF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SHF by 624.9% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

SHF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.