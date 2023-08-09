Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $22.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.68% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. 56,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,918. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

