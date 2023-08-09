Shira Ridge Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,026. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

