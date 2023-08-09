Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 12,974 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. 3,016,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,528. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

