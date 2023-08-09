Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 205 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JIRE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. 110,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.