Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.30. 61,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

