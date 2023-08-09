Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Lifted by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,227. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

