SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $255.40 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $255.40 million and $19.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.20737667 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $17,906,996.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

