SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Financial Survey

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SITE Centers pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT pays out 800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 21.07% 6.07% 2.81% NETSTREIT 4.29% 0.45% 0.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SITE Centers and NETSTREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $540.81 million 5.43 $168.72 million $0.49 28.61 NETSTREIT $96.28 million 12.22 $8.12 million $0.10 175.60

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SITE Centers and NETSTREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 4 1 0 2.20 NETSTREIT 0 3 4 0 2.57

SITE Centers currently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.05%. NETSTREIT has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Summary

SITE Centers beats NETSTREIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers



SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About NETSTREIT



NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

