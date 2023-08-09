Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Raised to $22.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 280,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,975,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,620,000 after purchasing an additional 81,518 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,791,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 79,744 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,350,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 226,811 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,007,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 982,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

