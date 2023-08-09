Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) vs. Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Head to Head Review

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -66.07% -54.78% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -126.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skeena Resources and Mexus Gold US’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.91) -5.20 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.58 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skeena Resources and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skeena Resources currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 246.19%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Mexus Gold US on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mexus Gold US

(Get Free Report)

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State, as well as the Mabel Property covering an area of 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.