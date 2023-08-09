Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 63,934 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 587.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 1.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after buying an additional 649,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

