Smart Money Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

MTUM opened at $145.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.35.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

