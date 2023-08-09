Smart Money Group LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $178.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

