Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Snap-on worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $208,645,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,216. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.