Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after buying an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $283.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,511. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.