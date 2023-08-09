Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $13.31 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.05. 828,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,867. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

