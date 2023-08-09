Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

DIS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,686,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

