Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. 794,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

