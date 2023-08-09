Sonata Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,534,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.98. 485,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average of $233.13. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.