Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.82 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $136,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sonos

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.