Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.08. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,131 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

