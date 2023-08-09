SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.65. 6,158,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,166,272. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

