SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 114,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 96,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,118. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

