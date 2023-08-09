SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Lifted by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,239,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period.

SPYG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.27. 476,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

