Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Speedy Hire Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:SDY opened at GBX 36.91 ($0.47) on Wednesday. Speedy Hire has a 1 year low of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.60 ($0.62). The stock has a market cap of £170.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Speedy Hire

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 53,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £19,627.39 ($25,082.93). In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 53,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £19,627.39 ($25,082.93). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($99,041.53). Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

