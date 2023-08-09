Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

SAVE stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Anqa Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 443,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,043,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

