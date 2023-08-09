Spreng Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,145. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

