Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.75. 623,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,427. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

