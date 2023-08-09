Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 2.4% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

