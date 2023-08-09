Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 405 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.81. 2,235,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,692. The company has a market capitalization of $254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

