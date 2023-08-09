Spreng Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.13. 2,047,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,155. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $115.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

