Spreng Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,667. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

