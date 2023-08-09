Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 569,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 866,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 275,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,938. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

