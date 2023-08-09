SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE SSRM traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.58. The company had a trading volume of 92,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,592. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.97. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.01 and a 1-year high of C$23.71.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. Scotiabank raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.50 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.