Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
STGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 1,951.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 932,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
