Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STGW

Stagwell Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of STGW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 956,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,028. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 1,951.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 932,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.